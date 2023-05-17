Local and foreign evil forces can create a barrier to democracy: President Shahabuddin

BSS
17 May, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 09:15 pm

Local and foreign evil forces can create a barrier to democracy: President Shahabuddin

Photo: UNB
President Mohammed Shahabuddin today called upon all to remain alert against local and foreign evil forces that may hinder democracy and development. 

"Resist all sorts of conspiracies and anarchy centering the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls," he said while visiting 'Pabna Diabetic Society' this noon, on the third day of his four-day visit to his hometown Pabna for the first time as the President of the Republic.

Noting that 'the people are the source of all power, the President said, "We will resist all the evil forces that are creating obstacles on the way to progress of Bangladesh. We won't give them any chance to raise their heads."

He told the democracy-loving countrymen that democracy should not be tainted and remain alert against the vested quarter for the sake of the country and its democracy. 

President Shahabuddin said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made the country independent with the hope that there will be no more obstacles in building this country. 

Referring to the election, he said, "In line with the law, a free, fair and impartial election under an independent Election Commission (EC) will be held in Bangladesh."

Referring to the previous unelected government in Bangladesh, the head of state said, "At present, there is no chance of holding any election under an unelected government. . . elections will be held according to the Constitution of the country."

The president requested all political parties in conflict to participate in the next polls for sake of democracy. 

Sahabuddin said, "Bangladesh now reached the peak of development at present. The way this government is brightening the country's image, Bangladesh stands proudly in the world."

He further said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ongoing democratic development and democracy in the country should be maintained. 

Earlier, on his arrival, local lawmaker Golam Farooq Prince and Pabna Diabetic Society president Baby Islam greeted the president with a bouquet. 

Jatiya Sangsad Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Shamsul Hoque Tuku, convenor of Pabna Nagrik Samaj, valiant freedom fighter Anjan Chowdhury Pintu and Diabetic Association Vice President Dr Monowarul Aziz also spoke.

The president visited the office of Diabetic Society and also exchanged greetings with the concerned officials and physicians.

