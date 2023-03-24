Local AL leader shot dead in Khulna

A local Awami League leader was gunned down by miscreants in Shiromani area of Khanjahan Ali Thana in Khulna on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Ansar Ali, 43, former cultural secretary of Awami League's Dighlia upazila unit.

Md Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali police station, said Ansar Ali was returning home after Jumma prayers. When he reached in front of Linda clinic, assailants opened fire on Ansar Ali, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police said that the deceased Ansar is accused in the murder case of Barakpur Union Chairman Zakir of Dighlia Upazila. However, the motive behind the killing could not be known immediately.

"On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy," added the OC.