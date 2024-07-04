Local administration takes over Benazir's 25-acre Bandarban property

UNB
04 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 04:01 pm

Local sources reported that Benazir accumulated 50 acres of land in Sualak union and 100 acres in Lama upazila

Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

The local administration on Thursday (4 July) took charge of 25 acres of property – valued at Tk30 crore – in Bandarban district, belonging to former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

The operation, led by Deputy Commissioner Shah Mozahid Uddin and officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), involved seizing control of Benazir's garden house, cattle farm, and fish farm in the morning.

Local sources reported that Benazir accumulated 50 acres of land in Sualak union and 100 acres in Lama upazila.

After taking charge, the team installed a signboard and secured the garden house under lock and key.

The local administration will deposit any income generated from these properties into the government treasury.

A Dhaka court on 12 June ordered the confiscation of additional properties in the names of Benazir Ahmed and his family members. These assets include 24 kathas of land in Narayanganj's Rupganj, three kathas in Uttara, 25 acres in Bandarban, two flats in Badda, six flats in Adabar in his wife's name, and a six-story building in Gulshan.

The court also ordered the freezing of shares in private entities Citizen Television and Tigerafit Apparels Ltd. On 26 May, the court mandated the attachment of properties including four flats in Dhaka purchased under 119 deeds, four companies, and partial ownership in 15 other companies. Additionally, four BO accounts were frozen.

On 23 May, the same court froze 33 bank accounts and attached properties listed under 83 deeds belonging to Benazir and his family.

The investigations into Benazir Ahmed's wealth began following a report published on 31 March by a daily titled, "Aladin's lamp at the house of Benazir." Similar reports by other media outlets on 1 and 2 April fuelled widespread discussions about the significant wealth amassed by Benazir Ahmed during his police career.

