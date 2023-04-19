Load shedding in Sylhet: PDB engineer receives threat; GD filed

An engineer of Sylhet Power Development Board (PDB) has received threat over phone from an aggrieved consumer due to frequent power outages in Sylhet.

Engineer Shams-e-Arefin lodged a general diary with Kotwali Police on Monday, said officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station Ali Mahmud.

The residents of Sylhet city have been experiencing a 10-12 load shedding amid the sweltering heat for the last several days.

On Sunday night, local people brought out a procession protesting the frequent load shedding.

According to the GD, On 17 April, a consumer of Sylhet PDB made a phone call to engineer Arefin and inquired about the disruption of power.

At one stage, the man hurled abusive words at Arefin and threatened to assault him physically.