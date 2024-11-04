Living in harmony with nature, wildlife can protect all from infectious diseases: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan addresses an event, marking World One Health Day 2024, at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday, 4 November, 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today (4 November) emphasised the need to protect nature, wildlife, and the environment to safeguard public health and prevent infectious diseases.

She highlighted the urgency of changing human attitudes and promoting responsible behaviour to protect forests and wildlife. Noting that wildlife cannot speak or defend their rights, she said, "It is our duty to ensure their rights and the rights of nature."

"Living in harmony with nature and wildlife can help protect us from various infectious diseases," the adviser said while speaking as the chief guest at an event held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka, marking World One Health Day 2024.

Rizwana said the One Health concept represents an integrated approach, recognising the intrinsic connection between human health, animal health, and environmental well-being.

She called for raising public awareness about this interrelationship and implementing initiatives under the One Health framework.

She also highlighted the importance of activating the One Health model through local and international partnerships and stressed the need for a collective approach to achieve this goal.

Replying to a question from journalists after the event, Rizwana said the government aims to protect both Saint Martin's Island and the tourism industry together. All necessary steps will be taken, leaving no room for confusion on this matter.

Speaking as special guest, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said the One Health framework should not only involve the ministries of fisheries and livestock, health and family welfare, and environment, forest and climate change; it should also include agriculture, industry, and other relevant ministries.

She noted that pesticide and herbicide use in agriculture poses severe threats to human and animal health.

She explained that while food production has increased, sufficient focus on safe food production has been lacking.

Farida emphasised that ensuring agricultural production through the One Health approach would protect public health.

MA Akmall Hossain Azad, senior secretary of the Health Services Division, presided over the event. Md Sarwar Bari, secretary of the health ministry's Medical Education and Family Welfare Division; Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests; Prof Dr Md Abu Jafor, director general of Directorate General of Health Services; Dr Rajesh Narwal, acting WHO representative in Bangladesh; Jiaoqun Shi, FAO representative to Bangladesh; Reed J Aeschliman, USAID mission director to Bangladesh; Prof Dr Nitish Chandra Debnath, national coordinator at One Health Bangladesh and chief of party; and Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin, chair, coordination, committee, One Health Secretariat; also spoke.

At the event, awards were distributed among winners of the One Health competitions for 2023 and 2024.