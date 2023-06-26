Livestock ministry officials to monitor cattle markets of Dhaka South, Dhaka North

Bangladesh

Livestock ministry officials to monitor cattle markets of Dhaka South, Dhaka North

Traders bring cattle for sacrifice from different parts of the country to the capital’s largest Gabtoli cattle market on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Traders bring cattle for sacrifice from different parts of the country to the capital’s largest Gabtoli cattle market on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Officials of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will supervise the activities of the veterinary medical team in cattle markets, which are set up under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock issued an office order in this regard on 25 June, a press release said.

A total of nine deputy secretary-level officials of the ministry have been entrusted with the responsibility, the release added.

These officials will perform their duty in the designated markets.

Meanwhile, the Department of Livestock Services formed one central coordination team, five monitoring teams, 22 veterinary medical teams and two expert veterinary medical teams for the smooth operation of veterinary medical services at the cattle markets under DNCC and DSCC.

These teams started their duties today.

 

