Vandalism costs two livestock offices over Tk5 crore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 10:51 pm

Ministry yet to assess losses incurred by livestock farmers nationwide

A file photo of Fisheries and Livestock Minister M Abdur Rahman. Photo: UNB
Livestock offices in Savar and Rangpur have suffered approximately Tk5 to Tk5.5 crore worth of damage due to vandalism and looting during the violence centring on the quota reform protests, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said today (28 July).

The minister said they have not yet calculated the extent of losses suffered by dairy, fish, and egg-chicken farmers due to disruptions in the supply chain across the country at a press conference at the ministry.

Abdur Rahman said, "The Upazila Livestock Office in Savar was vandalised. During this time, items such as TVs and refrigerators that could be taken from the office were looted, and tables, chairs, and other items were vandalised.

"The Savar office suffered a loss of Tk3.75 crore, and the Rangpur office suffered a loss of more than Tk1 crore. In total, there has been a loss of approximately Tk5 to Tk5.5 crore. In addition, a mobile veterinary clinic (vehicle) of the Farmgate Livestock Office was destroyed." 

He also said that cases have been filed against the attackers, and 14 people have already been arrested. Four of them have confessed to being involved in looting.

The minister confirmed that none of those arrested were regular students of schools or colleges. However, he said that it is not known in detail whether they belong to any other group or local community.

During the violence surrounding the quota reform movement and subsequent curfew, the supply chain was severely disrupted across the country during the violence.

Dairy farmers were unable to sell milk as sweetmeat shops shut down. Fish, poultry and cattle farmers struggled to buy feed. Farmers were also unable to sell their products due to the lack of buyers. Some sold products at a reduced cost, negating profit.

However, the ministry has yet to take the initiative to assess the losses incurred by the farmers in this situation.

Regarding the matter, the minister said, "Livestock sector farmers have not been able to sell milk and other products, and they have suffered losses. We will form an investigation committee with officials from the ministry and department. This committee will work to assess their losses."

