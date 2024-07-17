The lives lost in quota reform protests

At least six people were killed and dozens were injured yesterday as quota protesters clashed with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jubo League activists and police during nationwide protests yesterday.

The protests took place in response to attacks on students on university campuses the previous day and to press home their demand for the reformation of the quota system in government jobs.

Three of the victims were killed in Chattogram, two in Dhaka, and one in Rangpur.

Here are the faces behind the numbers.

Abu Sayeed, 25

Abu Sayeed's death was the first of the six reported in the ongoing quota reform movement so far.

He was shot dead by police when a clash broke out between the police and quota reform protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University.

Video of the incident made Sayeed a hero among many. He stood, arms spread wide, alone, challenging the police crackdown against protesters. He was suddenly shot by a police officer.

He tried to get back to protesting, but collapsed to the ground mere minutes later.

He was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sayeed, 25, was a student of the Department of English of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur.

Shobuj Ali, 25

Shobuj Ali was killed in a clash between members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and quota reform activists near Dhaka College.

He was brought to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead

Shobuj, 25, was a student of the Department of Statistics of Dhaka College.

The BCL has claimed that Shobuj was one of their workers and the organisation expressed deep sorrow over his death.

Md Shahjahan, 24

Md Shahjahan, 24, was also killed during clashes between quota reform protesters and BCL activists near Dhaka College.

Pedestrians found him lying on the footpath in front of the Dhaka City College in the afternoon and took him to a nearby hospital.

From there he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

According to his relatives, Shahjahan used to sell floor mats on the sidewalk in front of the Balaka cinema hall.

Md Wasim Akram, 22

Md Wasim Akram was killed during a clash between quota protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League in Chattogram's Muradpur.

Wasim, 22, was a student of the Department of Sociology of Chittagong College.

He was the joint convener of Chittagong College Chhatra Dal.

Faisal Ahmed Shanto, 20

Faisal Ahmed Shanto was also killed in the clash in Chattogram's Muradpur yesterday.

Shanto, 20, was a student of the Department of Management of Omargani M.E.S. College.

Md Faruk, 32

Md Faruk, a pedestrian, was also killed during the clash in Chattogram's Muradpur.

Faruk, 32, was an employee of a furniture shop.