Little Tanha believes she can bring her father back

"I am saving money; I will buy my father from Allah"

Tanha&#039;s father, police constable Atiur Rahman Parvez (32), died on 28 Oct while he was on duty in the Nayapaltan area – the ground for BNP’s rally and the party’s subsequent clashes with law enforcers. Photo: TBS
Tanha's father, police constable Atiur Rahman Parvez (32), died on 28 Oct while he was on duty in the Nayapaltan area – the ground for BNP’s rally and the party’s subsequent clashes with law enforcers. Photo: TBS

The tragic death of police constable Amirul Islam Parvez during a clash between police and BNP supporters in Dhaka on 28 October has left a community grieving and a young daughter expressing heart-wrenching sentiments.

Six-year-old Tanha, the daughter of the slain officer, believes she can get her father back as she declares, "I am saving money; I will buy my father from Allah."

Death of constable in Fakirapool: 'I just want to go to my father', 7yr old Tanha keeps saying 

Tanha's innocent hope was shared during a discussion marking Human Rights Day yesterday, organised by two organisations, "Maer Kanna" and "Agni-Santraser Artanad."

The plea of the little one touched the hearts of the audience, shedding light on the human cost of political clashes.

Parvez's wife, Ruma Aktar, demanded justice for her husband, stating, "My husband was killed so brutally that we could not even see his face. I demand from the Prime Minister that the killers be punished severely." 

She recounted how Tanha repeatedly asks when her father will return, saving any money given to her with the belief that she can buy her father back.

On 28 October, Constable Amirul Islam Parvez lost his life during a political violence that engulfed downtown Dhaka, especially Kakrail and Bijoynagar areas. 

Speakers at the event questioned the motives behind such clashes, urging the international community to take note and boycott those involved in violent activities.

At the event, the grieving mother of Abu Nayeem, burned alive in a bus fire allegedly during BNP's movement, demanded severe punishment. 

Businessman Sayem of Manikganj upazila shared his experience of becoming destitute after his business establishment was set on fire in 2013 allegedly by BNP-Jamaat protesters. 

An advocate at Dhaka Judge's Court, Khoddeja Nasrin, who suffered permanent disability in a petrol bomb attack, emphasised the urgent need for justice against those responsible for arson.

Kamaruzzaman Lenin, president of "Maer Kanna," former minister Tarana Halim, and Nuzhat Chowdhury, daughter of the martyred intellectual Abdul Alim Chowdhury, added their voices to the call for justice.

The event saw the presence of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, member of the AL Presidium Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, and Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi. 

"Maer Kanna" and "Agni-Santraser Artanad" were formed by the families of those killed during the military rule of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and those injured by petrol bombs in the BNP-Jamaat movement. 

The organisations aim to raise awareness, seek justice, and ensure the protection of human rights for all.

Police Constable / 28 October Rally / death

