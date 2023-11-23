Litterateur from Bangladesh, India to take part in 9th Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob

Litterateur from Bangladesh, India to take part in 9th Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob

Writers, poets, critics and academics will deliberate on a wide range of issues at the '9th Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob' (ABSU), the meet celebrating Bengali literary works in Bangladesh and India. 

The organisers said eminent Bengali poet Joy Goswami will inaugurate the three-day event on 24 November, reports Telegraph India. 

An array of subjects including fiction and non-fiction, history, mythology, women's literature, translations, comics and graphic novels, humour and poetry will come up for discussion at the scheduled meet which is likely to be attended by authors, poets, directors, playwrights, actors, journalists, bureaucrats, researchers, academicians, musicians.

Bangladeshi novelist-poet Sadat Hossain will discuss the direction Bangladeshi literature is heading, while writers Anita Agnihotri, and Tapan Bandyopadhyay will focus on the presence of politics in literature and state surveillance.

Indian educationist Aveek Majumder will attend a discussion on the 200th birth anniversary of poet Michael Madhusudan Dutta, while critic Chinmoy Guha will discuss translations.

Director Arindam Sil will talk about how the boundaries of literature transcend beyond the pages of books.

Poet Srijato will discuss with writer Ullas Mallick how Bengali literature finds itself cornered because of social media while young Bangladeshi writer Hamuruddin Middya will discuss "what a young writer faces in this world."

9th Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob

