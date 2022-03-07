Lithuania steps back from donating Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh after UN vote on Russia

Bangladesh needs to take steps to establish a modern vaccine industry of international standard.

Following Bangladesh's decision to abstain from voting on condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the United Nations General Assembly, Lithuania has declared that they would not be donating Covid-19 vaccines to the country.

Rasa Jakilaitienė, a spokeswoman for the Lithuanian prime minister disclosed the information.

Previously, the country had decided to send 444,600 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that demands Russia to "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine, reports LRT English.

During the assembly 141 out of 193 UN member states voted in favour of the non-binding resolution following more than two days of debate, were the Ukrainian ambassador accused Russia of genocide.

Thirty five countries including Bangladesh abstained from voting, while just five – Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus, and, of course, Russia – voted against it.

The resolution "deplores" the attack on Ukraine "in the strongest terms" and condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin for putting his nuclear forces on alert.

At the same time, the General Assembly expressed its support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.