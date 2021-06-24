List of 2,973 freedom fighters published

The list can be found on the ministry’s website (www.molwa.gov.bd)

Photo: Collected.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has released the 4th part of the final list of heroic freedom fighters.

In it, the names of 2,973 freedom fighters from 55 upazilas of eight divisions have been published after the regularisation of a civilian gazette without the approval of the National Freedom Fighters Council (NFFC).

The list can be found on the ministry's website (www.molwa.gov.bd), said a press release on Thursday.

The published list includes 938 freedom fighters from Dhaka division, 177 from Chattogram division, 167 from Barisal division, 562 from Khulna division, 202 from Mymensingh division, 778 from Rajshahi division, 58 of Rangpur division and 91 from Sylhet division.

Earlier, on March 25, the ministry released the first instalment of the final list of 1,47,537 heroic freedom fighters, a list of 6,988 heroic freedom fighter in the second instalment on May 9 and a list of 12,116 heroic freedom fighters in the third instalment on June 7.

