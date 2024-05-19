Bangladesh conducting negotiations while avoiding provocations to find ways for Rohingya repatriation: FM Hasan

Bangladesh has been following the path of negotiations through diplomatic channels to find ways for the repatriation of Rohingyas, while avoiding provocations from Myanmar and other international actors, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (19 May).

"There were provocations from Myanmar and other international actors. We did not step into those. Rather, we have taken the path of negotiations. We are following the diplomatic path to seek a solution to the crisis and repatriation is the only solution," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion at Jatiya Press Club.

Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh (OCAB) hosted the discussion titled "Rohingya Crisis: The Future Road Ahead" marking its 45th founding anniversary.

The foreign minister said the remaining Rohingyas in Myanmar are feeling encouraged to come to Bangladesh hearing that there are few opportunities for third country resettlement.

Though such third country resettlement, he noted, is very few in number but it becomes "counterproductive" as such a message goes to the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

In 2019, Gambia, with the backing of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), filed a case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing them of violating the Genocide Convention.

In January 2020, the ICJ adopted provisional orders ordering Myanmar to prevent all genocidal acts against the Rohingya.

"If we continue the international pressure and if a positive verdict comes from the ICJ, Myanmar will feel the pressure for repatriation," he said.

Hasan said the number of Rohingyas in Bangladesh is now 1.3 million which might reach 1.5 million soon.

He reiterated that Myanmar's internal conflict, which was always there, cannot be an excuse for delaying the Rohingya repatriation.

The foreign minister said regional powers like India and China have an important role to play.

"I believe we can solve the problem if we can engage them more."

He said Myanmar would at least want to begin the repatriation to avoid international criticism. "I have had such a feeling after my recent discussion with the Myanmar foreign minister."

Regarding the current situation inside Myanmar, Hasan said, "Now Myanmar's security personnel, including the members of the Myanmar army, are coming to Bangladesh fleeing Myanmar. The number is now more than 700."

Highlighting the challenges, the foreign minister said the Rohingyas are now snatching jobs from the local people. "They are employed in fishing boats, working as rickshaw-pullers and the locals feel threatened."

Hasan said the overall funding for the Rohingyas dropped significantly last year. "This year the response is better as we have put in much effort. It is a big challenge to get funding as there are other crises in the world."

Highlighting the sensitivity of the complex issue, the minister said no news or information should be provided that might mislead the people.

Md Shahriar Alam, former state minister for Foreign Affairs and member of parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, spoke as the special guest where former OCAB President and UNB Editor Farid Hossain delivered a keynote speech.

Speaking as special guest, Shahriar Alam said it is painful when they see foreign correspondents terming the Bhasan Char, a very noble initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as a "floating island."

Shahriar laid emphasis on the concerted efforts and collective understanding of the situation. "We need to increase our efforts, shout more and engage more in the coming days. We will continue to do that."

He said the international community has collectively failed regarding the Rohingya issue but they cannot continue to fail.

Shahriar said that the Rohingya issue is still alive and it is the challenge for the government of Bangladesh to keep the issue alive as there are crises in other parts of the world.

In his keynote Farid Hossain said Bangladesh is trying its best to find a solution to the issue of repatriation, but it seems the international community is doing little in this regard.

"Financial commitments are declining amid weakening political will. That's where the crux of the matter lies. Have we hit a dead end or what? That's the question we need to answer," he said, giving details on how international funding flow is decreasing.

