Lightning strikes kill two in C'nawabganj

Two people died and two others injured after being struck by lightning in separate areas of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Shaheen Ali, 20, son of Abdul Kader and Asim, 12, son of Harun Ali of Gopalnagar village.

The injured are Nayon, 13, and Sarowar, 15, residents of Lachhmanpur area of the upazila.

Chowdhury Jobayer Ahmad, officer-in-charge of Shibgang police station, said lightning struck Gopalnagar and Shaytnagar areas at the same time, leaving the duo dead on the spot and the rest injured while they were working in mango orchards.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Shibganj Upazila Health Complex and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.