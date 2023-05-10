Lightning strikes kill 5 farmers in Magura, Rajbari

Bangladesh

UNB
10 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 08:36 pm

Lightning strikes kill 5 farmers in Magura, Rajbari

Five farmers were killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in Magura and Rajbari districts on Wednesday.

In Magura, three farmers were killed and another was injured as a thunderbolt struck them at Charchaugachi field in Sreepur upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Nizam Sheikh , 60, Mohammad Ali Biswas, 50 and Shahadat Ali,60 while injured was Nazrul.

Liton Kumar Das, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sreepur Police Station, said, a streak of lightning hit the farmers when they took shelter under the nearby trees during a storm around 3:30 pm, leaving Shahadat dead on the spot.

Locals took Nizam and Mohammad to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead. Nazrul is undergoing treatment at the Upazila Health Complex, said the OC.

Local administration allocated Tk 25,000 each to the victims' families. An unnatural death case was filed at Sreepur police station.

In Rajbari, two farmers were killed by lightning in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kumod Singh,45 of Madapur union of Kalukhali upazila and Imdadul Joaddar , 28 of Bil Pakuria village under Nawabpur union of Baliakandi upazila.

According to locals, lightning struck Imdadul when he left his house around 4:00 pm to see his litchi orchard.

His relatives rescued him and took him to Baliakandi Upazila Health Complex.

Kumod was struck by a thunderbolt and died while he was returning home from a market.

Rajbari Deputy Commissioner Abu Kaiser Khan, "We are working to make people aware about the dangers of lightning."

