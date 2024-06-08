Lightning strikes kill 3 in Chapainawabganj

Bangladesh

UNB
08 June, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 09:39 am

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Three persons, including two children, were killed by lightning strikes last afternoon (7 June).

The deceased were Boby Bhokot, 32, wife of Suvas Bhokot of Alidanga under Shibganj municipality, Kabita Khatun, 11, daughter of Ershad Ali of Dakkhin Panka Nishipara under Shibganj upazila and Amena Khatun, 10, daughter of Islam Ali of Andipur Hatatpara under Bholahat upazila in the district.

Police said Boby Bhokot was hit by a lightning strike as she was sitting in front of her house at around 2pm. She died on the spot.

On the other hand, Kabita died after being struck by lightning as she went to take water from a tube well behind her house at 3pm.

Md Sajjad Hossain, officer in charge of Shibganj thana, confirmed the incidents.

Officer in charge of Bholahat police station Sumon Kumar said Amena Khatun died after being struck by lightning when she was collecting mangoes in the
rain at a nearby orchard at around 2:45pm.

She was rushed to Bholahat Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty declared her dead.

Lightning strike / death / Bangladesh / Chapainawabganj

