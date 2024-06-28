Lightning strike kills woman in Bogura

A 30-year-old woman was killed by a lightning strike in Sariakandi upazila of Bogura District today (28 June).

The deceased, Jony Khatun, was a mother of two children and the wife of Abdul Hannan from Kutubpur village in the upazila.

Shahidul Islam Sujan, chairman of Kutubpur Union Parishad, said lightning struck Jony while fetching her cows from the field around 3:00pm.

Later, she was taken to the Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her dead, the chairman added.