Lightning strike kills 3 in Pabna

Three people died after being struck by lightning in different areas of Pabna district on Saturday (30 April).

The deceased were identified as Enamul Haq, 18, son of Abdul Majid; Moniruzzaman, 40; and Rafiqul Islam, 42.

According to Liakat Hossain, chairman of the Ekdanta Union Parishad of Atgharia, Enamul was cutting grass in the field at 3pm when he died due to lightning during heavy rain.

Aminul Islam Amin, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Aminpur Police Station, said the rain began in the afternoon as farmer Moniruzzaman was working in a field near his house. Later, on his way home in the rain, he was struck by lightning and died.

According to Sujanagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hannan, Rafiq was also working in the field when he was struck by lightning during the rain around 3pm. He died on the spot.