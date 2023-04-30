Lightning strike kills 3 in Pabna

Bangladesh

UNB
30 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 01:13 pm

Related News

Lightning strike kills 3 in Pabna

UNB
30 April, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 01:13 pm
File photo/Collected
File photo/Collected

Three people died after being struck by lightning in different areas of Pabna district on Saturday (30 April).

The deceased were identified as Enamul Haq, 18, son of Abdul Majid; Moniruzzaman, 40; and Rafiqul Islam, 42.

According to Liakat Hossain, chairman of the Ekdanta Union Parishad of Atgharia, Enamul was cutting grass in the field at 3pm when he died due to lightning during heavy rain.

Aminul Islam Amin, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Aminpur Police Station, said the rain began in the afternoon as farmer Moniruzzaman was working in a field near his house. Later, on his way home in the rain, he was struck by lightning and died.

According to Sujanagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hannan, Rafiq was also working in the field when he was struck by lightning during the rain around 3pm. He died on the spot.

Lightning strike / death / Adverse weather / bangladdesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

2h | Mode
With restaurants and commercial set-ups in every corner, the Dhanmondi lakeside is hardly a walker’s paradise. PHOTO: SAQLAIN RIZVE.

A tale of two parks

5h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

3h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

2h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

17h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022