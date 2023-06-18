Lightning kills four in Naogaon

Bangladesh

Lightning kills four in Naogaon

Four people were killed in separate lightning strikes in Patnitala Upazila and Porsha Upazila of Naogaon district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Khademul Islam, 45, son of Md Abdus Salam's, Md Motahar Hossain, 35, son of Habibur Rahman, both were resident of Fatehpur village of Patnitala Upazila, Masud Rana, 19, son of Chaifuddin Mandal of Choto Maharandi village of the same upazila and Azizul Haque, 65, son of late Tasir Uddin Mandal of Nitpur Sohati village under Porsha upazila.

Palash Chandra Deb, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patnitala Police Station, said, "On Saturday afternoon, Khadem and Motahar were killed by lightning while working in the mango orchard in heavy rain. On the other hand, lightning killed Masud Rana of Choto Maharandi village when he was spraying poison on a mango orchard near his house.

Porsha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jahurul Islam said Azizul Haque was killed in a lightning strike while feeding grass to the cows in the afternoon.

Police said the bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families for burial without post-mortems as they died in natural disasters.

