Lightning kills 3 fishermen in Shariatpur

Bangladesh

UNB
10 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 09:27 pm

Related News

Lightning kills 3 fishermen in Shariatpur

UNB
10 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 09:27 pm
Lightning kills 3 fishermen in Shariatpur

Three fishermen were killed by a lightning strike in Shariatpur on Sunday while fishing in the Padma River.

The deceased were identified as Mahi Uddin, 24, from Vedarganj upazila's Uttar Trabunia union; Al Amin, 32, from Dewan Kandi union; and Nayan Ahmed 27, from Haimchar union in Chandpur district.

Another man named Sagor Pradania, 25, sustained injuries from the lightning and is currently being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred around 4am today at Anandabazar point of Padma River in Vedarganj upazila.

According to locals a fishing boat was struck by lightning in the early hours of the morning.

Later, fishermen of other boats found three of the fishermen in that boat dead and sent the critically injured Sagor to hospital after rescuing, said ward-4 UP member Moslem Uddin.

Officer-in-Charge of Sakhipur police station Md Obaidul Haque said the deceased were handed over to their families who completed their last rites.

Lightening in Bangladesh / Lightening Strike / Shariatpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

4h | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

4h | Videos
Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

4h | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

4
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally