Lighter vessel sinks in Bay near Chittagong port

A lighter vessel carrying scrap goods sank in the Bay of Bengal near Chittagong port on Thursday.

The accident took place at 12pm in Patenga beach area when the vessel, MV Titu-7, was going to the Karnafuli river bank from the outer harbor of Chittagong port.

Thirteen sailors on board got on a nearby boat to save their lives.

Nabi Alam, joint general secretary of the Bangladesh Shipping Workers Federation, told The Business Standard that a lighter vessel owned by Abul Khair Group was returning to Karnafuli harbor with 1,000 metric tonnes of scrap goods.

"The vessel's engine broke down and it sank in the sea. However, the sailors were rescued alive as there was a boat nearby," Nabi Alam said.

The rescued sailors are in good health, he added.