Light rain likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light rain or drizzle at one or two places over Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions and the districts of Brahmanbaria and Kishoregonj in the next 24 hours as of 9am tomorrow.

"Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions and the districts of Brahmanbaria and Kishoregonj," a met Office release said in its 24-hour weather forecast commencing at 9am today.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Meanwhile, light fog may occur at some places over the country in the morning.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 27.7 degrees Celsius at Srimangal in Sylhet and today's minimum temperature was recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur.

The sun sets at 5.17pm today and rises at 6.38am tomorrow in the capital.