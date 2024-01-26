Light rain in Ctg, Barishal divisions, fog disruptions across country, says Met Office

Light rain or drizzle at one or two places in Chattogram and Barishal divisions was predicted. The rest of the country is expected to experience mainly dry conditions with a temporary partly cloudy sky, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department's weather forecast for Friday.

Moderate to thick fog is anticipated to envelop the country from midnight to morning, persisting in some areas until noon. This foggy spell could potentially disrupt air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication, urging caution for commuters and travellers, it said.

A mild cold wave is currently sweeping over Rangpur division, including the district of Naogaon, and there are indications that it might extend its grip to other areas, said the Met Office weather bulletin.

Night temperatures are expected to drop by (1-2)°C, contributing to the chilly weather. However, day temperatures are likely to remain relatively unchanged across the country.