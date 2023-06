Light rain brings sigh of relief in capital after sweltering heat

Residents in the capital heaved a sigh of relief from the sweltering heat with light rain in the capital and different parts of the country today.

According to a bulletin issued by Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), people in the capital and several districts today witnessed light rain.

Meanwhile, the BMD said that the South-west monsoon has advanced up to the Chattogram coast. Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.

Rain or Thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over the country, said a weather forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Barishal divisions; at a few places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions", the forecast said.

Mild to a moderate heat waves sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Sirajgong, Netrokona and Sylhet and it may continue over the Northwestern part of the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 38.6 degree Celsius at Sayedpur while the lowest temperature today was recorded by 23.2 degree Celsius at Nikli.

The highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 100 millimetres (mm) at Hatiya.

The sun sets at 6:45pm today and rises at 5.10am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.