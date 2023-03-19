Light morning rain brings some relief for Dhaka

Dhaka once again topped the list of cities worldwide with the most polluted air, light rain brought some relief for the city dwellers this morning.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails in isolated places over the country in 24 hours till 6 pm today.

Rain or thundershowers may continue for the next two days and temperature may rise within the next five days, the BMD said.

The day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.

A mild heat wave had been sweeping over the country for the last few days.