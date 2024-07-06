Light to moderate rains likely across Dhaka, other divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
06 July, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 01:14 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rains likely across Dhaka, other divisions

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country

UNB
06 July, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 01:14 pm
A woman walks in a haste with an umbrella among rain. File Photo: UNB
A woman walks in a haste with an umbrella among rain. File Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across the country, including Dhaka division, in 24 hours commencing at 9am today (6 July).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Besides, monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.

Environment / Top News

Weather forecast / Rain forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

5h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Chess Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies during match

Chess Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies during match

1h | Videos
Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

1d | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

1d | Videos
BCB finally turns its attention to local coaches

BCB finally turns its attention to local coaches

16h | Videos