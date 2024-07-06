Light to moderate rains likely across Dhaka, other divisions

A woman walks in a haste with an umbrella among rain. File Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across the country, including Dhaka division, in 24 hours commencing at 9am today (6 July).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Besides, monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.