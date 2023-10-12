Light to moderate rain over southern port divisional areas

Bangladesh

BSS
12 October, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 01:00 pm

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram division

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over a southern port division; at a few places over other two divisions and at one or two places over another five divisions.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram division," said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

He further said, "At a few places in Barishal & Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Chattogram division."

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 36.0 degree celsius at Khulna and minimum temperature today was recorded 22.5 degree celsius at Tetulia.

 Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 48 millimeters(mm) Teknaf.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to Northeast Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 05:35 PM and Tomorrow's sunrise at 05:54am.

