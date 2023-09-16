Light to moderate rain may drench Dhaka, other parts of country: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in eight divisions, including Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing 9am on Saturday (16 September).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over southern part of the country," it said.

Day temperature may rise slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The well-marked low over North Odisha and adjoining area now lies over West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area, it said.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, the centre of the well-marked low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the Southern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.