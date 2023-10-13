Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Bangladesh

BSS
13 October, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 12:38 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

BSS
13 October, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 12:38 pm
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the eight divisions across the country, said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country", said the forecast which begins from 9am today (13 October).

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 36.0 degree Celsius jointly at Khulna and Satkhira while the country's lowest temperature today was recorded 22.2 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 31 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.

Southwest monsoon may withdraw from Northwestern part of Bangladesh during next 48 hours.

The sun set at 5:35pm today and rises at 5:55am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.

Top News

Rain forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rising food prices have made it increasingly difficult for individuals to dine out with friends and family as frequently as they used to. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When cost of living takes a toll on social life

4h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Why our peers are much better at collecting taxes

1h | Panorama
The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

21h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

16h | TBS SPORTS
It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

14h | TBS World
Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

17h | TBS World
Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

18h | TBS World