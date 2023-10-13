Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the eight divisions across the country, said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country", said the forecast which begins from 9am today (13 October).

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 36.0 degree Celsius jointly at Khulna and Satkhira while the country's lowest temperature today was recorded 22.2 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 31 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.

Southwest monsoon may withdraw from Northwestern part of Bangladesh during next 48 hours.

The sun set at 5:35pm today and rises at 5:55am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.