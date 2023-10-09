Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over central and north-eastern region and at one or two places over the northern region including the capital.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, "according to the weather forecast valid for the next 24hours begins from 9am today.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.4°C at Jashore while the lowest temperature today was recorded 23.5°C at Sylhet.

Country's highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 48 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet.

Monsoon trough runs through Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 05:38pm and tomorrow's sunrise at 05:53pm.