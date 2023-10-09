Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Bangladesh

BSS
09 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 01:17 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.4°C at Jashore while the lowest temperature today was recorded 23.5°C at Sylhet.

BSS
09 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 01:17 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over central and north-eastern region and at one or two places over the northern region including the capital.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, "according to the weather forecast valid for the next 24hours begins from 9am today.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.4°C at Jashore while the lowest temperature today was recorded 23.5°C at Sylhet.

Country's highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 48 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet.

Monsoon trough runs through Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 05:38pm and tomorrow's sunrise at 05:53pm.

Top News

rain / Rainfall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

2h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

4h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

19h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

16h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

17h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

18h | TBS Economy