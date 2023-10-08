Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

08 October, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 02:12 pm

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over northeastern regions, a few places over south and central regions and one or two places over northern regions of the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Sylhet division; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Sylhet division," said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours that began from 9am today (8 October).

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, it said.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius at Rangamati, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded at 107 millimetres (mm) at Sylhet.

The low over-central part of Bangladesh has become unimportant and merged with the monsoon axis.

The axis monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

Today's sunset in Dhaka is at 5:39pm, while tomorrow's sunrise is at 5:53am.

