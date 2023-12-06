Light to moderate rain likely over many parts of Bangladesh

06 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 02:53 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places over seven divisions and at one or two places over the Rangpur division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and one or two places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius at Cox's Bazar and today's minimum temperature 14.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

Meanwhile, the Severe Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" (pronunciation: Migjaum) over the West-Central Bay and the adjoining area moved northwards and crossed the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore-Machilipatnam at 03.00 pm
yesterday and now lies over the North Andhra Pradesh and its adjoining area as a well-marked low.

It is likely to move northwards further inland and weaken gradually by giving precipitation.

The sun sets at 05.11 pm today and rises at 06.28 am tomorrow in the capital.

