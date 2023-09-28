Light to moderate rain likely over country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday (28 September) predicted light to moderate rain which is likely to occur in many places over the southern region and a few places over the parts of the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at a few places over Dhaka division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country", said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature 36.2 degree Celsius was recorded on Wednesday in Jashore while the lowest temperature was recorded 24.8 degree Celsius today jointly at Maijdi Court and Sandwip.

Maximum rainfall of 36 millimetres (mm) was recorded in Maijdi Court for the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay. A Low-Pressure area is likely to form over Eastcentral Bay and adjoining area during the next 48 hours.

The sun sets at 5:49 PM today and rises at 5:49 AM tomorrow in the capital.