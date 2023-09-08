Light to moderate rain likely over country

08 September, 2023, 01:10 pm
Light to moderate rain likely over country

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur in most places across the country today (8 September).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country", said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am today.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through India's Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was 35.5 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur, and the minimum temperature today was recorded as 23.8 degrees Celsius at Kutubdia.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded by 74 millimetres (mm) at Sandwip.

The sun sets at 6.10pm today and rises at 5.43am tomorrow in the capital.

