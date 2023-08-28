Light to moderate rain likely over the country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places two divisions, at a few places over another four divisions and at one or two places over the rest two divisions.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions", said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the forecast begins from 9am today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 36.0 degree celsius at Faridpur while the lowest temperature today was recorded by 23.0 degree celsius jointly at Nikli, Sylhet and Bandarban.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 06-21 PM while Tomorrow's sunrise at 05-39 AM.