Light to moderate rain likely over the country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in most places over the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Khulna division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country", said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours.

Day temperature may fall by (1-2) degree Celsius and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the forecast begins from 9am today.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extend up to North Bay.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 35.0- degree Celsius at Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 23.7- degree Celsius at Kutubdia.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 149 millimetres (mm) at Khepupara.

The sun sets at 6:25pm today and rises at 5:37am tomorrow in the capital