Light to moderate rain likely over country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in several parts of the country, a met release said.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions," said the met forecast valid for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today

Few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions may also see light to moderate rains as moderately heavy to heavy falls is likely to occur at some places over the country, it said.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

A low-pressure area has formed over the Gangetic West Bengal coast and adjoining areas.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the center of the low to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to Northeast Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and lowest temperature today was 25.6 degrees Celsius jointly at Cox's Bazar and Bandarban.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 42 millimetres (mm) at Ishurdi.

The sun sets at 06-43 PM today and rises at 05-27 AM tomorrow in the capital.