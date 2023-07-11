Light to moderate rain likely over country

Bangladesh

BSS
11 July, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 01:22 pm

Light to moderate rain likely over country

BSS
11 July, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 01:22 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in many places of the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country", said a met office weather forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rashahi, Pabna and Chuadanga and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's highest temperature on Monday was recorded at 37.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Rajshahi and Ishurdi and the lowest temperature today was recorded at 24.0 degrees Celsius at Bandarban. The highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today (11 July) was recorded by 77 millimetres (mm) at Hatiya.

The sun sets at 06.49pm and rises at 05.18am tomorrow in the capital.

