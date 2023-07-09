Light to moderate rain likely over country

TSC area of Dhaka University in the afternoon. Photo: TBS

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in many places over the country.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country", said a met office weather forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded as 35.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Tangail and Srimangal and the minimum temperature today was recorded by 25.0 degree Celsius at Kutubdia.

Country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 24 millimetres (mm) at Dimla.

The sun sets at 06.50pm today and rises at 05.18 am tomorrow.