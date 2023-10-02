Light to moderate rain likely many parts of country

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over north, south and north-eastern regions and at a few places over the north and central regions including the capital.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.", said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.3°C at Syhet and the minimum temperature today was recorded 24.0°C at Bandarban.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours was recorded 95 millimeters(mm) at Sylhet.

The well-marked low over Bihar and adjoining area and low lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area. The axis of monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the center of the well-marked low to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 05-45pm and Tomorrow's sunrise at 05-51am.