Light to moderate rain likely many parts of country

Bangladesh

BSS
02 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 01:15 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rain likely many parts of country

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

BSS
02 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

 Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over north, south and north-eastern regions and at a few places over the north and central regions including the capital.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.", said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.3°C at Syhet and the minimum temperature today was recorded 24.0°C at Bandarban.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours was recorded 95 millimeters(mm) at Sylhet.

The well-marked low over Bihar and adjoining area and low lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area. The axis of monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the center of the well-marked low to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 05-45pm and Tomorrow's sunrise at 05-51am.

Top News

Rainfall / Low Pressure Zone / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

1h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

1h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

6h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

1h | TBS Economy
How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

4h | Tech Talk
Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

18h | TBS SPORTS
Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

20h | Tech Talk