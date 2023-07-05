Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, elsewhere in Bangladesh over 24 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
05 July, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:09 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Dhaka and other divisions of the country over 24 hours starting from 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places in Khulna and Barishal divisions; and at a few places in Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met Office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged in the country.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through India's Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

