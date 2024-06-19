Light to moderate rain likely across country: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country over 24 hours commencing 9am today (19 June).

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 199 mm rainfall was recorded in Netrakona in 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

Besides, a mild heat wave is sweeping Madaripur, Pabna, Khulna, Jashore and Chuadanga districts, which may abate from some places, reads the bulletin.

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.

Due to excessive moisture content, the discomfort may persist.

Meanwhile, a trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

