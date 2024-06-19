Light to moderate rain likely across country: BMD

Bangladesh

UNB
19 June, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 11:41 am

Light to moderate rain likely across country: BMD

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country

UNB
19 June, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 11:41 am
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country over 24 hours commencing 9am today (19 June).

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 199 mm rainfall was recorded in Netrakona in 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, a mild heat wave is sweeping Madaripur, Pabna, Khulna, Jashore and Chuadanga districts, which may abate from some places, reads the bulletin.

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country. 

Due to excessive moisture content, the discomfort may persist.

Meanwhile, a trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

16h | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

18h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

18h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

52m | Videos
How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

3h | Videos
Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

15h | Videos