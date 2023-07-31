Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at many places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

The bulletin also predicted that the rainfall activity may increase in the next 72 hours.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Madaripur, Rangpur, Netrokona, Rangamati, Cumilla, Feni, Jashore and Kushtia and it may abate from some places, it added.

However, the day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 37.0 degrees Celsius at Rangpur and Feni, while today's minimum temperature 25.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kutubdia.

The highest rainfall was recorded 56mm at Tangail in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:42pm today and rises at 5:27am tomorrow in the capital.