Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today (15 July) predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.



"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin issued here this morning.



Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.



The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 37.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi while today's minimum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kutubdia.



The highest rainfall was recorded 145mm at Tangail in the last 24 hours till 6am today.



The sun sets at 6.49pm today and rises at 5.20am tomorrow in the capital.