Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh

BSS
12 July, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 02:27 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rain likely

BSS
12 July, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 02:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (12 July).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

However, the day temperature may rise slightly and the night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi, while today's minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kutubdia.

The highest rainfall was recorded 98mm at Dinajpur in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:49pm today and rises at 5:18am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

rain / Weather forecast / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

7h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

7h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

1h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

3h | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

4h | TBS Entertainment
Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

23h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency