Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (12 July).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

However, the day temperature may rise slightly and the night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi, while today's minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kutubdia.

The highest rainfall was recorded 98mm at Dinajpur in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:49pm today and rises at 5:18am tomorrow in the capital.