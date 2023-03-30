Light to moderate rain likely

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions over the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country", said a Met Office press release.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The trough of lows lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded as 35.4 degree Celsius at Rajshahi while the minimum temperature today was recorded as 19.0 degree Celsius at Rangamati.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am was recorded by 39 millimeters at Feni.

Today's sunset at Dhaka will be at 6:13pm while tomorrow's sunrise will be at 5:52am.