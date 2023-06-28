Light to moderate rain with gusty wind likely over country

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh, and Sylhet with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country", said a met office forecast here today.

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2 degree Celsius over the country.

The low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh and the adjoining area now lies as a well-marked low over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining area.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, the center of the well-marked low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the Southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded as 33.7 degree Celsius at Sayedpur while the country's minimum temperature was recorded as 24.2 degree Celsius at Jashore.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 74 milimeters (mm) at Maijdi Court.

The sun sets at 6:50 pm today and rises at 5:13am tomorrow in the capital.