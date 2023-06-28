Light to moderate rain with gusty wind likely over country

Bangladesh

BSS
28 June, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 12:43 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rain with gusty wind likely over country

BSS
28 June, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 12:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh, and Sylhet with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country", said a met office forecast here today.

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2 degree Celsius over the country.

The low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh and the adjoining area now lies as a well-marked low over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining area.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, the center of the well-marked low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the Southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded as 33.7 degree Celsius at Sayedpur while the country's minimum temperature was recorded as 24.2 degree Celsius at Jashore.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 74 milimeters (mm) at Maijdi Court.

The sun sets at 6:50 pm today and rises at 5:13am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

Bangladesh / Weather forecast / Bangladesh Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2h | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

1d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

18h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

17h | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

4h | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production