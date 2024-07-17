Lifetime ban on student politics, ensuring punishment of attackers: JnU authorities acknowledge students’ 6-point demand

Assuring a definitive stance, the administration of Jagannath University has acknowledged the demands of protesting students, including a lifetime ban on campus politics.

A notice signed by the acting registrar Professor Dr M Aynul Islam on Wednesday evening (17 July) said that the following 6 demands of the students of Jagannath University have been acknowledged by the administration.

These are the six point demand of JnU students:

1. A lifetime ban on all forms of student politics on campus.

2. Ensuring open halls for female students and ensuring their safety and facilities.

3. Bearing the medical expenses of those injured in quota protests.

4. Taking action against any teacher, student, or staff member who collaborates with any political party.

5. Ensuring the safety of students residing in the halls by prosecuting attackers and ensuring their punishment.

6. Assuring immediate medical assistance and legal support to the protesting students involved in this agitation.

Earlier in the afternoon, through the proctor, the vice chancellor assured compliance with the six demands made by the protesting students.