A life well lived, says Prof Rehman Sobhan on Sir Fazle Hasan Abed

Renowned economist Professor Rehman Sobhan on Wednesday said that Sir Fazle Hasan Abed departed this world with a profound sense of fulfillment, a rare testament to a life well lived.

Speaking at the unveiling of a biographical book titled "Ashar Joy, on Sir Abed, the visionary founder of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental organization, Prof Sobhan emphasised the global impact of Abed's work, noting the substantial improvement in the quality of life for millions of people beyond Bangladesh's borders.

The book launch, which also served as a commemoration of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's fourth death anniversary, was also attended by BRAC Bangladesh Chairperson Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed (Sir Abed's wife), Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises, and Shameran Abed, executive director of BRAC International.

Professor Rehman Sobhan reflected on Sir Abed's departure as that of a complete man, asserting that there could be no greater reward in life.

Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, along with other officials and affiliates of BRAC and its associated organizations, were present. Moutushi Kabir, senior director of People, Culture, and Communications at BRAC, moderated the program.

Asif Saleh reflected on the influence of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed and said, "Those of us working at BRAC, have not only embraced Sir Fazle Hasan Abed as a role model but have genuinely endeavoured to learn from his work philosophy and thoughts, reflecting them in our daily lives. We always try to impart these values to the new generation."

"In the past few years, we faced significant challenges. In 2019, we lost our founder, and in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic began. Conflicts are spreading worldwide. Despite these adversities, Brac remains steadfast in pursuing its objectives," said Shameran Abed.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, our operations have not only endured but expanded, reaching different parts of the world. It is safe to assert that we are precisely on the path that Sir Abed envisioned for BRAC," he said.

Zafar Ahmed Rashed, the CEO of 'Batighar,' the publishing company of 'Ashar Joy', also conveyed his reaction during this time.

The original book, titled 'Hope Over Fate: Fazle Hasan Abed and the Science of Ending Global Poverty' was written in English by Scott Macmillan. Alvi Ahmed translated the book into Bengali. The book sheds light on many aspects of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's life, portraying him as a selfless man dedicated to the welfare of people, away from the limelight, driven by a firm belief in human potential and a life of struggle.