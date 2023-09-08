Life of Sitakunda's injured monkey could not be saved

The monkey that suffered severe injuries from an electric shock in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram has passed away.

The primate's condition took a turn for the worse after it was admitted to Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) on Thursday evening due to a deteriorating health condition.

Dipannita Bhattacharya, Chattogram district Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation officer, confirmed the news of the monkey's demise around 2pm.

She said, "After receiving treatment, the clinic authorities released the monkey on Thursday evening, and we brought him to our office premises for continued care.

"Initially, his condition seemed stable on Friday morning, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at approximately 12:30pm," she added.

"We were initially encouraged by his response to treatment in the first two days. We exerted our utmost efforts to save the life of this innocent creature who had strayed into the locality. Unfortunately, we lacked the necessary facilities at the veterinary clinic for such cases," she lamented, stating that had the monkey been treated under the care of a specialist veterinarian at the clinic, his life might have been spared.

She also noted that arrangements were being made for the proper burial of the monkey.

Approximately 20 days ago, the monkey descended from the hills in Sitakunda and took up residence near the Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex, where local residents provided it with sustenance, including bread and bananas.

The monkey established a routine of appearing in front of the health complex each morning, where it was fed by both locals and attendants of patients.

On 26 August, the monkey scaled an electric pole, suffering a severe shock. Quick thinking and first aid by local residents initially saved the monkey's life, after which it returned to the area around the health complex.

Upon observing the distressed state of the monkey at the health complex gate, Dr Nuruddin Rashed, a physician, stepped in to provide treatment on 2 September.

Subsequently, the monkey was transferred to CVASU veterinary clinic for advanced treatment. Later, he was moved to WBCD, where he received medication under the watchful eye of the wildlife and biodiversity conservation officer.

In the afternoon of 7 September, as the monkey ceased movement and food intake, he was brought back to CVASU Veterinary Clinic.

There, he received saline and other necessary medication. Regrettably, due to a lack of suitable facilities to accommodate the ailing monkey, he was eventually relocated to the WBCD office.